|
|
|
STEEL John Peacefully at home, on June 18, 2020, aged 61. Beloved husband, much loved dad and cherished papa.
I thought of you today,
But that is nothing new,
I thought of you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too,
What it means to lose you,
Only those who love you know,
Remembering you is easy,
I do it everyday,
It's the heartache of losing you,
That never goes away.
If memories bring you closer,
We are never far apart,
Not a day will I forget you,
You'll always be in my heart,
Loved you then,
Love you still,
Always have,
Always will.
Sandra xxx.
Our Hero,
You held our hands when we were small,
You caught us when we fell,
You are the hero of our childhood,
And our later years as well,
And every time we think of you,
Our hearts still fill with pride,
Though we will always miss you Dad,
We know you're by our side,
In laughter and in sorrow,
In sunshine and in rain,
We know you're watching over us,
Until we meet again.
Love you always, Lesley, Barry, Blair and Kayleigh xxx.
Sleep tight papa.
Love and hugs from Adam, Jack and baby Steel xxx.
Tears on my pillow,
An ache in my heart,
The day God took you,
My world fell apart,
To have you as a brother,
Was cause enough for pride,
No-one could ever equal you,
No matter how they tried.
Loving brother, Derek and Jennifer.
Good night uncle John.
Love Caitlin.
Till memory fades and life departs,
You will live forever in my heart,
A better son-in-law, I couldn't have had.
Jean.
Our hearts are full of treasured memories.
David, Margaret and family.
Sometimes there are no words,
Only treasured memories,
A fabulous brother-in-law and a wonderful uncle.
Elizabeth, Gary and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 25, 2020