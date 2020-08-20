Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John URE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John URE

Notice Condolences

John URE Notice
Ure John (Ian) We mourn the loss of a lovely man, Ian passed to rest, at home, on August 5, 2020, leaving wife Linda, daughter Suzanne, stepsons Paul and David, brother Robert and his 6 grandchildren Dylan, Aaron, Oliver, Anna, Saoirse and Ruby. You were loved and we cherish many happy memories. You are at peace now. Sleep tight. Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on August 25, at 10 am. If you wish to view the service online, please contact a member of the family for details.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -