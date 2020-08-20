|
Ure John (Ian) We mourn the loss of a lovely man, Ian passed to rest, at home, on August 5, 2020, leaving wife Linda, daughter Suzanne, stepsons Paul and David, brother Robert and his 6 grandchildren Dylan, Aaron, Oliver, Anna, Saoirse and Ruby. You were loved and we cherish many happy memories. You are at peace now. Sleep tight. Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on August 25, at 10 am. If you wish to view the service online, please contact a member of the family for details.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020