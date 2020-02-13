|
SCANLAN Joseph (Joe) The family of the late Joe Scanlan would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for expressions of sympathy, cards, Mass cards and flowers and all who attended the church services. Sincere thanks to Rev W. McQuillan for his comfort, support and for celebrating the Requiem Mass. Our thanks to John O'Connor Funeral Directors for courteous and professional service. Also the Claremont Inn for excellent catering. The retiral collection raised £500 for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020