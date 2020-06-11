Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Josephine MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Josephine Patricia
(Patsy Kelly) Passed away peacefully, at home, on June 2, 2020. Former headteacher of Dunipace Primary School and subsequently St Ninian's Primary School, Stirling. Dearly beloved and loving wife of the late William (Bill) Murray. Missed by all those whose lives she touched. There will be a private funeral on June 16, 2020, in Falkirk Crematorium, at
1 pm. The service will be available to view online for 7 days. The link and login details can be found on William Scott Funeral Directors webpage in funeral notices. There will be a church service and interment of ashes at a later date, to which all her family and friends will be welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -