MURRAY Josephine Patricia
(Patsy Kelly) Passed away peacefully, at home, on June 2, 2020. Former headteacher of Dunipace Primary School and subsequently St Ninian's Primary School, Stirling. Dearly beloved and loving wife of the late William (Bill) Murray. Missed by all those whose lives she touched. There will be a private funeral on June 16, 2020, in Falkirk Crematorium, at
1 pm. The service will be available to view online for 7 days. The link and login details can be found on William Scott Funeral Directors webpage in funeral notices. There will be a church service and interment of ashes at a later date, to which all her family and friends will be welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 11, 2020