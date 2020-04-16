|
|
|
SISMAN Josephine
(nee Quigley) Aged 84, passed away peacefully, on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Jacqui and Shirley, mother-in-law to Paul and Paul and loving nana to Gregor.
Yes, if I had my life to live over again,
I would still fall in love with you.
With all my love, Ian xx.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
No-one else will ever fill.
Love always, Jacqui, Shirley, Paul, Paul and Gregor xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 16, 2020