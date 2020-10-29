|
DOWNIE June Peacefully, at home with her family by her side, on October 22, 2020. June, aged 82 years, beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum to Ronald and Gordon, also a much loved gran, sister and mother-in-law.
In tears we saw you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were truly broken,
You fought so hard to stay,
God saw that you were tired,
He knew it had to be,
He placed his arms around you,
And whispered 'come to me'.
Always in our hearts. Love from Ronald, Charlotte and Cheryl xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020