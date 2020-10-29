Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June DOWNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June DOWNIE

Notice Condolences

June DOWNIE Notice
DOWNIE June Peacefully, at home with her family by her side, on October 22, 2020. June, aged 82 years, beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum to Ronald and Gordon, also a much loved gran, sister and mother-in-law.
In tears we saw you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were truly broken,
You fought so hard to stay,
God saw that you were tired,
He knew it had to be,
He placed his arms around you,
And whispered 'come to me'.
Always in our hearts. Love from Ronald, Charlotte and Cheryl xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -