|
|
|
HOPE Kelly Peacefully, at FVRH, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Kelly, aged 42 years, beloved daughter of Ann and the late Jim, sister to Mark and sister-in-law to Susan, aunty to Alexa.
Precious forever are memories of you,
Today, tomorrow and all life through.
Wherever we are and whatever we do,
We shall always love and remember you.
Silent thoughts, tears unseen,
Wishing your absence was only a dream. Your loving family xx.
Funeral service will be held, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10.30 am, at Falkirk Trinity Church.
Goodnight, Kelly. Fond memories, from Alice and Davy xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020