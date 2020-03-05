|
McLEAN
Lily With a heavy heart and great sadness, Lily McLean, aged 85 of Denny, passed away on February 28, 2020.
Wife of Robert, mother to Mary, Robert, Lillias, David and John, mother-in-law to Stewart, Joan, Kenny, Liz and Gill and gran to Fiona, Karen, Gillian, Robert, Shannon, Kirsty, Christina, Katy and Tamzin, great-gran to George, Molly and Luna. Those we love never truly leave us,
There are things death cannot touch. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed. Contact Collumbine on
Tel: 01324 611777.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020