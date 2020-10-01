|
PENMAN Livingstone (Livy) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September 24, 2020, Livy, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dear friend to Irene and Jack and Linda and Gillian. Sadly due to government guidelines Livy's service will be private. However, donations,
if desired, can be made to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland in Livy's memory. To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten,
For we thought the world of you. Treasured memories, from all your dear friends xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020