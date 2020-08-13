Home

John O'Connor Funeral Directors
474 Main Street
Camelon, Falkirk FK1 4QJ
01324 637722
Notice

McLAUCHLAN
Lynne Murray & Jessie Buchanan and Rhys & Naomi would like to thank all family, friends, colleagues and neighbours for the cards, flowers and messages received following the tragic loss of their lovely daughter / mum. The support received is greatly appreciated. Also many thanks to the staff of Loch View NHS for their massive support they have given us on the loss of Lynne. A special thank you to Reverend Andrew Sarle for a comforting service and John O'Connor Funeral Directors for the funeral services, professional care and support during this hard time.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
