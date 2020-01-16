Home

BELL Major Sadie Peacefully, after a short illness, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 28, 2019, Major Sadie Bell, aged 80 years, a sadly missed sister, aunt and comrade. Funeral service will be held at the
Maddiston Salvation Army, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at
12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter
to committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only
please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate
to Cancer Research.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
