BELL Major Sadie The family of the late Major Sadie Bell, Promoted to Glory on December 28, 2019, would like sincerely to thank all the neighbours, friends and comrades who joined them in celebrating her life at Maddiston Salvation Army Corps and at Falkirk Crematorium, on January 22. They would like to thank the officers and soldiers of the Salvation Army, whose help and support is deeply appreciated, in particular T/Es Bert Kidd and Graeme Cook. Thanks also to the musicians of
the band who did so much to lift the spirits. Christine and June wish to extend their especial gratitude to Alistair and the staff of Thomas Cuthell & Sons, whose empathy, tact and professional skill eased much of the burden of a very sad time.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020