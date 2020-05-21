Home

FINLAYSON Malcolm Brian, Jean and all the family wish to thank friends, neighbours and carers for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Exceptional thanks to carers from Alisa Care and Stoneywood who gave Malcolm wonderful care and loving. Sincere thanks to Co-op Funeralcare for their guidance and dignified manor throughout,
to celebrant Peter McDonald for his uplifting service and to everyone at Westburn Medical Centre for their care over the years.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020
