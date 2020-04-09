Home

FRICKLETON Margaret At home on April 7, 2020, Margaret, aged 69 years. Beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Diane, mother-in-law to Neil, devoted and loving gran to Ross and Jake.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
no-one else will ever fill.
Love always David, Diane, Neil, Ross and Jake x.
Your smile has gone forever,
And your hand we cannot touch,
We have so many memories of you Mags,
That we love so much.
Love always Shirley, Malcolm, Gemma and David x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
