BRYCE Margaret (nee Bowie) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Margaret, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late John, loving mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 9.30 am. Love and miss you always mam. Love John and Katy xx.
Till the end of time mam,
I will remember you. Love Gillian and Hugh xx.
You were not only my mum,
You were my best friend. Love always, Jacqueline and Rhys xx.
You were more than just a grandma, you were so loved. Lee and Scott xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
