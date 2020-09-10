|
|
|
Foley Peacefully passed away at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 2nd, 2020, Margaret, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of James and mother of Jacqueline, grandmother of Sierra, Jade and Caprice.
If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
I'd walk right upto Heaven,
And bring you Home again.
Jimmy.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Jacqueline, Sierra, Jade and Caprice.
To us you were so special,
What more is there to say ?
I only wish with all our hearts,
That you were here today.
Onsi, Helen and Family.
Night night auntie Mag,
We love you.
Bonnie, Penny and Bella.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
But missing you is the heartache,
That never goes away.
Sammy and Josephine.
The golden gates stood open,
God said you needed rest,
His garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best,
Marion and Family (Canada).
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020