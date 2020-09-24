|
|
|
Foley Margaret The family of the late Margaret would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards that we have received during this sad time.
Much appreciation and thanks is also extended to Charlene Condeco for her warm and comforting service, to William Scott for their respectful and attentive care with funeral arrangements and to the staff of Forth Valley Royal Hospital who cared for Margaret during her brief illness.
We are grateful for the kindness and compassion shown to the family during an exceptionally difficult time.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020