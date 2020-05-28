|
GILMOUR Margaret Jennifer, Joyce and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy cards and lovely flowers following the sad loss of their mum Margaret. Grateful thanks to William Scott, Funeral Directors for their support and guidance and efficient funeral arrangements and to Diane Goldberg, celebrant for her caring and comforting service. Thanks also to Polmont Park Practice Doctors and District Nurses, to all at Able Care and the amazing care given to our mum in her final few weeks by Strathcarron Hospice staff and all the Marie Curie nurses and carers
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020