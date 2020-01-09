|
|
|
HARLEY Margaret (nee Barr) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on January 2, 2020. Much loved wife of Tam, mother to Douglas and Derek, mother-in-law to Tracey and Karen and nana to grandchildren Melanie, Emma, Jason and Marc. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 22, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
I remember the day I met you,
And the day God made you mine.
I remember the day I lost you,
And will to the end of time.
But I know you walk beside me,
And when my day is through,
I pray that God will take my hand,
And lead me straight to you.
Tam x.
Margaret, we shared so many
happy days,
We both had sad ones too,
I lost a sister with a caring heart,
I thought the world of you,
I lost my best friend when I lost you,
I always could turn to you,
I will always love you with all my heart.
Your loving sister Elizabeth and Brian xx.
In my heart a memory is kept,
Of an auntie I loved and will never forget.
Loving niece Sharon and family xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020