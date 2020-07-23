|
Hoggan Margaret
(nee Maxwell) At Ivy Bank Care Home on July 19, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robert. A much loved mum and mother-in-law of Aileen and Joe, Janice and the late Charlie, Alison and John and a special Gran of Gary and Elise, Lynsey and Chris, also a loving great-gran of Alyssa, Tabitha and Saria.
She will be sorely missed by us all.
There will be a small Family Funeral at New Grandsable Cemetery on Monday, July 27, at 10.30 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020