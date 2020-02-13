|
|
|
HURST Margaret Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 7, 2020, Margaret (nee Robertson), aged 68 years, beloved wife of the late Cammy, a loving mum of Phil, John and the late Frances.
Everyone thinks their mum is best,
But ours stood out above the rest,
With tears in our eyes we whispered low,
God bless you mum we miss you so.
The end was sudden, the shock severe,
We little thought the end was near,
We who loved her sadly know
How much we lost when she did go.
Also a loving nana and great-nana to Joel, Jade, Ryan ,Dylan, Chris Aidyn and Aila.
Still in our hearts she is living yet,
We loved her too dearly to ever forget,
Take care of her god, while she rests,
For she was our nana and one of the best.
Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, 19th February, at 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired in memory of Margaret for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020