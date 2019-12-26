|
IRELAND Margaret On December 17, 2019, whilst in the excellent care of Airthrey Care Nursing Home, Margaret (nee Findlay), in her 86th year (of Grangemouth and formerly Bo'ness). Beloved wife of the late Cecil, much loved mum of Colin, Lawrence, Andrew and Craig and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
