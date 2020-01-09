|
IRELAND Margaret The family of the late Margaret wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Also, to Airthrey Care Home for their care and attention, Rev Jim Todd for his kindness and comforting service, the Leapark Hotel for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection which amounted to £300 will be forwarded to Tuberous Sclerosis Association with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020