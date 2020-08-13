Home

JENKINS Margaret The Jenkins family are so sad to announce that Margaret, (82), passed away peacefully, at home on August 10, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions it can only be a private funeral. Please visit www.bit.ly/MargaretJenkins to view the service online or make a donation to Strathcarron Hospice. Alternatively call Collumbine's on 01324 611777.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
Love from, Margaret, Martin, Nicola,
Jayne and Duncan xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
