JENKINS Margaret The Jenkins family are so sad to announce that Margaret, (82), passed away peacefully, at home on August 10, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions it can only be a private funeral. Please visit www.bit.ly/MargaretJenkins to view the service online or make a donation to Strathcarron Hospice. Alternatively call Collumbine's on 01324 611777.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
Love from, Margaret, Martin, Nicola,
Jayne and Duncan xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020