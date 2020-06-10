|
MACKENZIE Margaret Ann, Joyce and families would like to thank Braesview District Nurses, the Strathcarron Hospice at Home team, Falkirk's Care and Support at Home Service, the Marie Curie team and Mum's neighbours, Suzanne and Ian, for their kindness in these times of shielding and isolation. Thanks also to Colin Wright and Rev. Mark Johnstone for the comforting way Mum's funeral was accomplished in these unprecedented times. The family will never forget the presence of neighbours who saw Mum off on her final journey from home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 10, 2020