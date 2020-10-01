|
McCABE
Margaret (Peggy) (nee Daniels) John and family, Geraldine, Adrian and Fergus express their sincere gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, kindness and support before and after Peggy's sad passing.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and anicilary staff at Carronbank Medical Centre for their years of dedicated care and support,.
The Reach Teams at FVRH and Falkirk, especially Linsay, Linda and Jillian (Our Angels of Mercy).
The doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of Wards B31 and AAU of FVRH whose extra ordinary efforts and kindness (during Peggy's last battle), will never be forgotten.
The wonderful carers who attended Peggy's needs with care and compassion especially in her final hours. Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their exemplary funeral arrangements, Cannon Patrick Boylan for his pastoral care (Gerard for his thoughtfulness). Forever in our thoughts and prayers, God bless you all.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020