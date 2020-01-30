|
MOORE Margaret (Peggy) (nee Higgins) Peacefully, at home, on January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Peggy), aged 95 years, our much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.
The tears in our eyes we can wipe away,
But the ache in our hearts will always stay,
We all loved you dearly, we always will,
You left a place no one can fill,
You fought so hard to stay,
But so peacefully you slipped away,
You will be forever in our hearts,
Even though we are apart,
We loved you very much, RIP.
The chain that was broken, when father died,
Is now joined and we are happy that you are together again.
Funeral arrangements on Monday, February 10, at Reddingmuirhead Methodist Church at 11 am, thereafter to Grandsable Cemetery (old) at
12 noon.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020