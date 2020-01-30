Home

Margaret (Tripney) NIMMO

Margaret (Tripney) NIMMO Notice
NIMMO Margaret (nee Tripney) Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, beloved wife of James, mum to Sandra, Lynne and Stewart, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, aunt and friend to all. Funeral service will be at Muiravonside Parish Church, on Thursday, January 6, 2020, at 11.30 am, then onto Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
