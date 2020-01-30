|
NIMMO Margaret (nee Tripney) Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, beloved wife of James, mum to Sandra, Lynne and Stewart, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, aunt and friend to all. Funeral service will be at Muiravonside Parish Church, on Thursday, January 6, 2020, at 11.30 am, then onto Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020