NIMMO Margaret The family of the late Margaret Nimmo would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy during this sad time. We would also like to thank Montana Home Care, Macmillan Cancer Support, the GP's, district nurses and Palliative Care Team who worked together to provide Margaret with comfort and dignity during her final hours at home. Thanks also to William Scott Funeral Directors for their efficient and professional services, to the Reverend Sandra Mathers for her comforting service and to the Hotel Cladhan for their catering. The retiral collection for Macmillan nurses raised a total of £652 and will be donated in Margaret's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020