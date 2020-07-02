|
|
|
ROBERTSON Margaret Peacefully, at Bo'ness Care Home, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Maggie, aged 97 years, beloved wife of the late Tom, mother to Jim and the late Tom and John, also a dear mother-in-law, gran and great-gran.
Your memory to me is a keepsake,
With which I'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
I have you in my heart.
Your loving son Jim and Ann xxxx.
Forever in our hearts.
Julie, James and Peter xxxx.
Night night Granny Maggie,
Love you.
Great-granddaughter Lexi xxxx.
In the hearts of those who loved you,
You will always be there.
Tanya, Donna, Craig and Lisa xx.
Always in our hearts.
From your daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Darryl and Lauren and great-grandchildren Tommy, Christopher, Tristan, Zach, Cohen and Kai xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 2, 2020