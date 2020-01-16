Home

THOMSON Margaret (Pearl) Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Falkirk Community Hospital, on January 9, 2020. Pearl (nee Mills), aged 74 years, a devoted wife of Rab, a much loved maw of Robert and John, doting granny and great-granny of Gregor, Kieran, Gemma, Amy, Orla, Jake, Max and Dylan, sister to Willy and John, also a sadly missed mother-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Parlour, Broad Street, Denny, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, at 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
