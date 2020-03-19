|
TRAYNOR Margaret
(nee Leishman) At home, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, aged 78 years. Mum to Lynne and Frank, also a loving gran and great-gran.
No verse no flowers can ever say,
The grief that's in our hearts today.
You suffered much and told so few,
You never deserved what you went through.
But God alone knows what is best,
He called you home and gave you rest.
From your loving family xx.
Your call was sudden, the shock severe,
To part with one we love so dear.
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer mother this world did hold.
From your loving daughter Lynne and son Frank xx.
The service will be held at Collumbine's Service Room, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1.15 pm, thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, for 2 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020