Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret TRAYNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret TRAYNOR

Notice Condolences

Margaret TRAYNOR Notice
TRAYNOR Margaret
(nee Leishman) At home, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, aged 78 years. Mum to Lynne and Frank, also a loving gran and great-gran.
No verse no flowers can ever say,
The grief that's in our hearts today.
You suffered much and told so few,
You never deserved what you went through.
But God alone knows what is best,
He called you home and gave you rest.
From your loving family xx.
Your call was sudden, the shock severe,
To part with one we love so dear.
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer mother this world did hold.
From your loving daughter Lynne and son Frank xx.
The service will be held at Collumbine's Service Room, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1.15 pm, thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, for 2 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -