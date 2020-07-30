|
VALLELY Margaret Peacefully, at Bo'ness Community Hospital, on July 24, 2020. Margaret, aged 83 years, beloved wife to the late Tom, loving mum to Gordon and Mark, mother-in-law to Isabel and Gillian and gran to Jason and Ewan. Due to current restrictions a funeral service for immediate family only will be held at 11.30 am, on Monday, August 10, at Co-op Funeralcare Grangemouth. Thereafter to New Grandsable Cemetery, for 12.15 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020