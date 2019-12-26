|
WAUGH Margaret Nick, Chris and Marion and all the family would like to thank all the nursing staff at Forth Valley and Falkirk Community Hospitals for their care of their late mother Margaret. They would also like to thank the staff of Wallace Medical Centre and Callendar Pharmacy for their help. Also thanks to Fathers' John Peter and Jamie for their guidance and funeral service. Thanking also Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their funeral arrangements and the staff at the Grange Manor Hotel for the catering, and finally thanks to all who sent cards and attended the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 26, 2019