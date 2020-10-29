Home

COLEMAN Maria Suddenly, at her home in Grangemouth, on October 20, 2020. Maria, aged 60 years. Beloved daughter of Gertrude and the late John, dear sister of James, Bernadette, John and the late Elizabeth. Also a loving sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt, who will be sadly missed by all the family. RIP. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, however a live stream will be available, for further details please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -