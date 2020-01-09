|
|
|
CAMPBELL Mary (nee Mill) Peacefully, on December 28, 2019, at Barleystone Court Nursing Home, Mary, age 77 years, beloved wife of the late Willie, loving mum to Gordon, mother-in-law to Gail, gran to Lewis and Stacey, much loved sister and auntie.
Forever in our hearts. From all your loving family xx.
A loving mum and gran,
Always remembered. Loving son Gordon, Gail, Lewis and Stacey xx.
Without farewell she fell asleep,
With only memories for us to keep.
But we'll be brave and try not to cry,
For it's just au reviour and not goodbye. Loving sister Mattie xx.
God took my sister for a star,
To watch and guide me from afar. Loving brother George xx.
Your memory to us is a keepsake,
With which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts. Loving brother Robert, sister-in-law Katie and family xx.
You left me happy memories,
Your love is still my guide.
Although I cannot see you,
You are always by my side. Loving niece Violet and family xx.
They say in time we do forget,
For some that may be true.
But never a day begins or ends,
That we don't think of you. Loving niece Mary, James and family xx.
We never said goodbye,
Perhaps it's just as well.
For we could never have said goodbye,
To the aunt we loved so well. Loving niece Catherine, Danny and family xx.
Best Aunty ever. Loving nephew Colin, Anne and family xx.
A special smile, a special face,
A special aunt we can't replace. Loving nephew Alex and Jackie xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020