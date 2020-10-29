|
|
|
DUNCAN Mary Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Carrondale Nursing Home, Carron, on October 26, 2020, Mary (nee Daly), aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum to Anne-Marie, Fiona and Jim and dear mother-in-law, granma and GG who will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held, however a link to a live stream of the service will be available. For more information please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk Legacy Of Love
A wife, a mother, a grandma too,
This is the legacy we have from you.
You taught us love and how to fight,
You gave us strength, you gave us might.
A stronger person would be hard to find,
And in your heart, you were always kind.
You fought for us all in one way or another,
Not just as a wife not just as a mother.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace, you've earned your sleep,
Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020