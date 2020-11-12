|
DUNCAN Mary (nee Daly) The family of the late Mary would like to thank everyone who sent lovely messages, sympathy cards and flowers after the loss of our mum. Thanks also to Thomas Cuthell and Sons, Funeral Directors for their professional support and guidance, Father Jamie Boyle for mum's funeral service and the staff at The Railway Inn, Dennyloanhead who made us so welcome. Special thanks to Carrondale Care Home staff for the exceptional care given to mum whilst she was resident there.
