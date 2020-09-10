Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HARGREAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HARGREAVES

Notice Condolences

Mary HARGREAVES Notice
HARGREAVES Mary (nee Molloy) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with her family by her side, on September 2, 2020, Mary, aged 82.
A devoted wife of the late Freddy Hargreaves. A beloved mum, gran and great-gran and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions however, friends and neighbours are cordially invited to join the family at Grandsable Old Cemetery, for the burial at
11.20 am. There will be a celebration of Mary's life at a later date when circumstances allow.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -