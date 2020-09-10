|
HARGREAVES Mary (nee Molloy) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with her family by her side, on September 2, 2020, Mary, aged 82.
A devoted wife of the late Freddy Hargreaves. A beloved mum, gran and great-gran and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions however, friends and neighbours are cordially invited to join the family at Grandsable Old Cemetery, for the burial at
11.20 am. There will be a celebration of Mary's life at a later date when circumstances allow.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020