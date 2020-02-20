Home

MAXWELL Mary (nee Templeton) Peacefully, at Ivybank House, with her family by her side, on February 15, 2020, Mary, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum of Sandy, Kevin and Megan and mother-in-law of Sue and Gordon, doting nana of Ross, Jack, Luke and Stephanie and great-nana of Frankie. Also a wonderful sister, aunt, cousin and friend. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1.45 pm, on Tuesday, February 25, to which all family and friends are invited. Bright colours welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland. Loved and missed always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
