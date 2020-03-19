|
MAXWELL Mary Alex and family would like to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Ivybank House who cared for Mary and provided her with compassion and dignity in her final days. Thanks to civil celebrant Irene Gardner, to William and the staff of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for professional and caring funeral arrangements, to the Hotel Cladhan for their catering and especially to all who showed their love and respect for Mary at the crematorium. A retiral collection of £420 will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland in Mary's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020