McLAUGHLIN
Mary (nee Anderson) Jennifer and family wish to thank friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and gestures of kindness received at this sad time. Sincere thanks to Andrew and team at Co-op Funeralcare for emotional and practical support and to Graeme Cook of Maddiston Salvation Army for a most fitting service and tribute to Mary. Also to those who paid their respects at Muiravonside Cemetery and en route. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of St Margaret's House, Polmont for their care, compassion and respect towards Mary. Also to all who visited her there, especially Margaret, Alma and Sheena. Finally, Jennifer would like to thank Auntie Bunny and Auntie Jean for their support, particularly over the past three years, and for their love and loyalty to their sister, Mary.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 18, 2020