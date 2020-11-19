|
O'DONNELL Mary May (nee Walker) The family of the late May would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind words of sympathy at this sad time. Sincere thanks to everyone who paid their last respects to mum at the church, cemetery and as she left her family home. Special thanks also to Father Emmanuel for conducting mum's funeral service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional support and guidance and staff at Rowlands Pharmacy, Grangemouth, for their kindness and support to mum over recent years.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 19, 2020