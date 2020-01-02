|
|
|
REID Mary (nee Sloggett) Peacefully, on December 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Max, much loved mother of Maxine and Mandy and mother-in-law to Andrew. A cherished grandmother to Marti, Max, Carla and Gregor. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, at 10 am, in St Francis Xavier RC Church, Hope St, Falkirk, FK1 5AT, there after at Larbert Cemetery for 11.30 am. Immediate family flowers only, please. A collection will be made for the charity FDAMH.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 2, 2020