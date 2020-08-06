|
SWAN Mary
(nee Robertson) Peacefully, at FVRH, on August 1, 2020, Mary, aged 85 years, beloved wife of the late Colin, loving mum to Barbara, Colin and Alistair. Mother-in-law to Patricia, Janette and Blane. Much loved grandma to Darren, Ellaine, Megan, Blane and Evan, great-grandmother to Lauren and Cameron.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen,unheard but always near
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
From all the family.
Due to current regulations, the funeral will be a private service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020