WILSON Mary Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on the October 7, 2020, with her family by her side, Mary (nee Hastings), age 92, beloved wife of the late John Wilson, much loved mum to George and daughter-in-law Margaret and grandson Michael.
A light from our family is gone,
A voice we love is still,
A place is vacant in our hearts no one can ever fill.
Morning star shine on the grave of the one we loved but could not save.
Love the Penman family.
A special smile, a special face,
In our hearts a special place,
Memories are a gift to treasure,
Ours of you will last forever.
Alex, Sandra and family.
Gone but not forgotten.
Sister-in-law Margaret and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
