CRAIG Matilda "Hilda" Peacefully, at Kinnaird Manor Nursing Home, on April 16, 2020, aged 88, Hilda, dearly loved wife of the late Bobby, a loving and much loved mum, gran, sister and aunt.
God looked around His garden,
And found an empty place,
He then looked down upon the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you,
And lifted you to rest,
God's garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best.
Sadly missed by all the family.
A private funeral will take place on April 27, at Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020