|
|
|
FITZPATRICK Maureen Peacefully, at home, in Bonnybridge, on June 19, 2020, Maureen, aged 81. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, much loved mum, dear mother-in-law, gran, nanna, great-gran and loving sister of Pat.
Our lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Of all the gifts in life,
However great or small,
To have you as our mum,
Was the greatest gift of all,
With aching hearts we whisper low,
We miss you mum and loved you so.
From all your loving family.
Though her smile is gone forever,
And her hand we cannot touch,
We still have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much,
We remember now in love,
Your life from start to end,
And we're just glad we knew you,
As our Gran, our Nanna and Friend.
Loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 25, 2020