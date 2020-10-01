Home

McGLYNN
Maureen
(nee O'Rawe) Passed away peacefully, at Barleystone Care Home, on September 26, 2020, aged 87.
A much loved mum, gran, great-gran and friend.

No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why.
Now at peace mum.
Alex Kathleen and Brian x.

We will miss you Gran,
And wish with us you'd always be,
But since God wants you too,
I'll keep your memories alive in me.
Kerryann Kenny and family x.

Gran, deep are the memories,
precious they stay,
No passing of time, can take them away.
Danielle, Gareth, Paul, Vikki and families x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
