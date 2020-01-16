Home

MOONEY Maureen Peacefully, at Ivybank Nursing Home, on January 5, 2020, Maureen, aged 63 years. Beloved mum to Patrick, also a sadly missed sister and auntie.
Rest in peace.
Funeral Mass will be held at St Anthony's RC Church, Rumford, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 9.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Muiravonside Cemetery, arriving approximately 10.30 am. There will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Dementia UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
